Zachery Keener



Lafayette - Zachery D. Keener, 27, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence.



He was born April 22, 1991 in Lafayette, to Daniel J. Keener and Teri L. (Bennett) Keener. He was a 2009 Lafayette Jefferson High School graduate before attending Vincennes. He was employed with Lafayette Wire Products.



He loved to play football and baseball and would often spend his time fishing.



Zachery is survived by his parents; siblings: Rhiannon (Zachary) Ryder and Derrick D. Keener; paternal grandmother Faye Keener of West Lafayette and maternal grandmother Beverly Bennett of Lafayette; and niece McKenna Ryder.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Donald G. Keener and maternal grandfather Terry G. Bennett.



Visitation will be held from 9-11am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with funeral service at 11am. Reverend Dr. Rachel Metheny will officiate. Interment to follow at Pine Village Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Sycamore Springs - 833 Park East Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47905 or Limestone Health - 4705 Meijer Ct, Lafayette, IN 47905.