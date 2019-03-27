Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachery Keener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachery Keener


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zachery Keener Obituary
Zachery Keener

Lafayette - Zachery D. Keener, 27, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 22, 1991 in Lafayette, to Daniel J. Keener and Teri L. (Bennett) Keener. He was a 2009 Lafayette Jefferson High School graduate before attending Vincennes. He was employed with Lafayette Wire Products.

He loved to play football and baseball and would often spend his time fishing.

Zachery is survived by his parents; siblings: Rhiannon (Zachary) Ryder and Derrick D. Keener; paternal grandmother Faye Keener of West Lafayette and maternal grandmother Beverly Bennett of Lafayette; and niece McKenna Ryder.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Donald G. Keener and maternal grandfather Terry G. Bennett.

Visitation will be held from 9-11am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with funeral service at 11am. Reverend Dr. Rachel Metheny will officiate. Interment to follow at Pine Village Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Sycamore Springs - 833 Park East Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47905 or Limestone Health - 4705 Meijer Ct, Lafayette, IN 47905. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now