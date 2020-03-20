|
Zachery Randle
Frankfort - Zachery "Zac" Cole Randle, 20, of Frankfort passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born February 26, 2000 in Lafayette to Reva Wilkinson. He was a 2018 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. He worked for Subaru of Indiana Automotive, first in the Stamping Department and then in the Trim Department. Zac was a young man that enjoyed life. He found happiness in the simple things in life. He enjoyed going for drives, riding his quads, listening to music, fishing, bowling, and "Escape Rooms." He was a very intelligent young man who had a personality that just naturally drew people to him and he loved being around people. His quirky sense of humor could always brighten a room, especially when he broke out his dance moves for anyone to see. He was a thrill seeker, enjoyed roller coasters, horror movies, and even talked about going skydiving. Above all, he loved his family, and enjoyed sharing thoughts, dreams, conversations and adventures with them.
Along with his mother, Zac is survived by his father, Tim Wilkinson; fiancé, Natalie McKinney; brother, Andrew Thatcher; grandparents, Ruth Hutchinson and Katherine and Douglas Barker; great grandparents, Reva and Tom Morgan; aunts and uncles, Brandy and Jason Ross, Tammy Wilkinson, Tom Wilkinson, DJ Barker, Heath and Kelly Moore, Chad and Colleen Moore, Nic and Mindy Barker, and Jami and Brian Pratt; great aunts and uncles, Bob and Kelly Morgan, Maryann Morgan and her fiancé, Steve Bumgarner, and Dan Morgan; and many close cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The visitation will be conducted in adherence to state mandated regulations of allowing only 50 people in the funeral home at a time. A private family service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort and may be viewed by the public via a live webcast at www.hoosierlandtv.com.
The family requests that those who are not feeling well please be respectful and practice the recommended health precautions and, if necessary, stay home. Please feel free to send flowers, notes, cards, or online condolences.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020