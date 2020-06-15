Zarayda J. Hughes "Zee" Houser
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zarayda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zarayda J. "Zee" Hughes Houser

Logansport - Zarayda J. "Zee" Hughes Houser, 74, of Logansport, passed away Saturday-June 13, 2020 at 6:13pm at Chase Center in Logansport, where she had resided since June 28, 2016. She was born April 27, 1946 in Lafayette, to the late Robert & Rosemary Hutton Hughes. She attended Delphi High School. She was a cook and waitress at the Sandwich Shop in Delphi for over 30 years, she then worked at the Indiana Veteran's Home near West Lafayette for 10 years as a cook for the residents, and then she worked at SAMS Club in Lafayette for 5 years. She was raised in Delphi, then moved later in life to Lafayette, and finally to Logansport, where she has lived for the past 14 years. She enjoyed crocheting, putting jigsaw puzzles together and working crossword puzzles. Surviving: son-Dana & Kim Hoard of Evansville; daughter-Shawna Yoder of Flora; daughter-Branda & Richard Dill of Peru; son-Chad & Alisa Jacobs of Delphi; brother-Robert Hughes Jr spouse Pamela of Cartersville, GA; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a sister Cindy; a brother Terry. Private family services will take place. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved