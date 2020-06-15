Zarayda J. "Zee" Hughes Houser
Logansport - Zarayda J. "Zee" Hughes Houser, 74, of Logansport, passed away Saturday-June 13, 2020 at 6:13pm at Chase Center in Logansport, where she had resided since June 28, 2016. She was born April 27, 1946 in Lafayette, to the late Robert & Rosemary Hutton Hughes. She attended Delphi High School. She was a cook and waitress at the Sandwich Shop in Delphi for over 30 years, she then worked at the Indiana Veteran's Home near West Lafayette for 10 years as a cook for the residents, and then she worked at SAMS Club in Lafayette for 5 years. She was raised in Delphi, then moved later in life to Lafayette, and finally to Logansport, where she has lived for the past 14 years. She enjoyed crocheting, putting jigsaw puzzles together and working crossword puzzles. Surviving: son-Dana & Kim Hoard of Evansville; daughter-Shawna Yoder of Flora; daughter-Branda & Richard Dill of Peru; son-Chad & Alisa Jacobs of Delphi; brother-Robert Hughes Jr spouse Pamela of Cartersville, GA; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a sister Cindy; a brother Terry. Private family services will take place. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.