Zeta M. Abolt
Attica - Zeta Mae (Reynolds) Abolt, 89, of Attica, died at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Waters of Covington.
Zeta was born on August 31, 1929 in Attica. She was the daughter of the late Rex and Martha (Hutson) Reynolds. She had lived all of her life in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1949.
Zeta had worked as a waitress for the Hoosier Restaurant, in Environmental Services for Attica High School and had helped others as an in home nurse. She enjoyed reading and working jigsaw puzzles. She was a former bowler in the Women's League at Shawnee Lanes. She also enjoyed watching sports, particularly tennis, baseball and basketball.
Zeta married Robert "Bob" Lee Abolt on January 11, 1957 in Williamsport. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2004.
Zeta is survived by a daughter, Vicky Johnson, Williamsport; son, David Abolt, Lafayette; three brothers, Raymond (Mary) Reynolds, Greenfield, Tom Reynolds, Williamsport & Steve Reynolds, Attica; a granddaughter, Linley (Shawn) Whitcraft, Logansport; a grandson, Brodie Johnson, Williamsport; and four great-granddaughters, Nichole Johnson, Harper Greer, Sydney Whitcraft & Leah Whitcraft. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edwin "Duke" Reynolds and a son-in-law, Brian Johnson.
Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, Feb 14 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rich Stoll officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019