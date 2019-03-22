MAGNOLIA - Adam Lee Marble Jr.,42, of Magnolia died March 19, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Willard Community Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Kristal Lee Marble; son, Tyshawn A. Faison; daughters: Jamiria Henry, Aneisha H. Marble, Alajah M. Faison, Kyanna A. Faison Janiyah S. Faison; mother, Barbara Jane Marble; sister, Annette Farmer.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
(910) 289-3232
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019