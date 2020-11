Or Copy this URL to Share

Adrian Kellon Maready, 87, of Chinquapin, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Graveside service was Monday, Nov. 23rd, at 11 a.m. in East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include spouse, Juanita King Maready; son, Mike Maready; daughter, Susie M. Miller, all of Chinquapin and brothers, Delwood Maready, Chinquapin, Earl Maready, Pink Hill, Walter Southerland, The Woodlands, Texas; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.





