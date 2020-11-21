Or Copy this URL to Share

Chinquapin – Adrian Kellon Maready, 87, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Graveside service is Monday, Nov. 23rd, 11:00 a.m. at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville. Visitation will be held at the graveside following the service.

Survivors include spouse, Juanita King Maready, Chinquapin, NC, Son, Mike Maready, Chinquapin, NC, Daughter, Susie M. Miller, Chinquapin, NC, Brothers; Delwood Maready, Chinquapin, NC, Earl Maready, Pink Hill, NC, Walter Southerland, The Woodlands, TX.



