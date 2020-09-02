1/
Adrienne Franks
JACKSONVILLE - Adrienne Christine Franks, 37, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel.
Mrs. Franks is survived by her husband, Robert Ortiz of the home; daughter, Nevaeh Anelo Ortiz of the home; son, Robert Ortiz Jr. of the home; mother, Darcy Hinson and her husband, Tony of Beulaville; father, Anthony Franks of Beaufort, SC; sisters, Catrina Maldonado of Santa Maria, CA and Rachel Mentor of Richlands; and brother, Anthony Franks II of Greenville; his mother and father-in-law, Nancy (Nana) Ortiz and Edwin Ortiz; brothers-in-law, Edwin Ortiz Jr. and Michael (Ali) Ortiz; and his sister-in-law, Brandi Cramer.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
