Agnes A. Dunphy (nee Dorsa), 92, a former long-term resident of the community of Palm Coast, Fl., passed away on 7 November, 2019, at The Cottages of Swansboro, Coastal Assisted Living Community.

She was attended to by the staff of The Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

She was born in New York City, and as a young lady had ambitions to seek a career as a nurse, however this was curtailed by the death of her father, and she had to work to help support the family. After World War II, she met James, who became the love of her life and adoring husband for their 65 years of marriage. She will be interred with him at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Survivors are her sisters, Pat, Marie, and Jean; sons, Joseph and his wife Arlene (NJ), Thomas and his wife Loraine (NC); daughters, Claire and her husband Malcolm (CA), Jean (CT), Margaret and her husband Pete (HI), 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary.

Agnes was an excellent cook, devoted mother, and for many years a key member of the Ladies Guild, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Palm Coast, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to continue her husband James dedicated efforts to support the National Disabled American Veterans (DAV) National Service Foundation,

Condolences may be left at

