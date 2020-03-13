SWANSBORO - Alan Dennis Denny, 67, of Swansboro died March 10, 2020, at Croatan Village.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Survivors include wife, Tanya Teran Denny of the home; sons, Jason Denny, Jeremy Denny, William Drew; brothers, Jim Denny Jr. of Hubert, Larry Denny of Bradenton, Florida; and sisters, Debbie Hommell, Donna Loftus, both of Vero Beach, Florida.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020