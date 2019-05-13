Albert Massiatte

Albert Martinez Massiatte, 46, of Jacksonville died May 3, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Infant of Prague Catholic Church, Jacksonville with Father Greg Spencer officiating.
Albert leaves behind his mother, Christina Dixon of Jacksonville; father; Karl Hartenstine of Virginia; stepdad, Leo A. Dixon of Jacksonville; brothers, Clarence and Matthew; sister, Christina E. Hutchings; and nine nieces and nephews.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2019
