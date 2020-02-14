Alberta Farrior Monk Miller, 99, of Kenansville died Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Kenansville with burial following at Farrior cemetery, Kenansville.
Survivors include sons, Donnell Monk, James Monk, Eddie Monk, of Kenansville, Eugene Monk of Kissimmee, Florida; daughters, Bettye Sydnor, Josephine Wilson, both of Washington, D.C., Mildred R. Dixon of Magnolia, Mary Louise Owens of Silver Springs, Maryland, Deborah Hamilton of Clayton, Connie Grimes of McDonough, Georgia; brother, Sanders Farrior of Ossining, New York; and sisters, Dorothy Williams of Hyattsville, Maryland, Mary McKinney, Lorethea Davis, both of Washington, D.C., Gertrude Dunston of Capitol Heights, Maryland, Leona Fields of Riverside, California; and stepdaughter, Margaret Miller.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020