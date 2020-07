Or Copy this URL to Share

MAPLE HILL - Aldwin Carnell Moore, 63, of Maple Hill died July 21, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dunn Funeral Home, Burgaw with burial at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Maple Hill.

Survivors include parents, Arnold and Nancy Moore of the home; and sisters, Deborah Shepard, Sandra Poche', Louretta Boyd, Claretta Moore, Slyvia Pauling.

Visitation will be from noon to 12:50 p.m. before the service.



