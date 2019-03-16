Alene Lanier Whaley, 80, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Lanier Family Cemetery.
Survivors include: her son, Darrell Parker of Jacksonville; and three daughters, Juanita Washington and Cynthia Church, both of Jacksonville, and Connie Mason of Wilmington.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019