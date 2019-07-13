Alex Ander Jacobs, 94, of Hubert, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home.
He was born on October 1, 1924 in Laurinburg, and was the husband of 52 years, to the late Mary Westbrook Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs worked for Huffman Forrest and later for Champion International Paper Company for over 35 years until his retirement.
Surviving are his children, Ann Gardner and husband Otis, Ray Jacobs, Gloria Plant and husband Tad, Connie Collins and husband Ralph, Richard Jacobs and wife Barbara, all of Jacksonville, Laura Smith of Teachey, Roy Cottle and wife Linda of Charlotte; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with Reverend Frenchie "Pete" Lowrey officiating.
Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ; 930 Wellness Drive #B; Greenville, NC 27834.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 13 to July 14, 2019