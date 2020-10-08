1/1
Alexander Castellanos
Alexander Walton Castellanos, 36, died unexpectedly October 1st, 2020, at his home in Chicago, Illinois.
He was born January 23, 1984, in Washington, DC; the son of Susan W. and Alejandro Castellanos.
Alexander graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 2002, graduated with a business degree from the College of Charleston, trained in investment banking analysis at the Swiss Finance Institute, and earned an MBA from Notre Dame's Mendoza School of Business. He served on the Board of the Arts Institute of Chicago and was a volunteer tutor at Chicago's Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. He helped found Purple Strategies, a bi-partisan consulting firm in Alexandria, Virginia. He served as Vice-President of User Experience Research at IPSOS Global Market Research & Public Opinion, where his clients included Google and Facebook.
In addition to his parents, Alexander is survived by his sister, Catherine del Valle Castellanos, his puppy, Archer; and many wonderful friends.
A virtual service of remembrance will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 9th, 2020. Those who wish to remember Alexander in a special way may make gifts in his memory to MercyHome.org or the Art Institute of Chicago.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
