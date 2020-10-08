1/1
Alexander Castellanos
{ "" }
Alexander Walton Castellanos, 36, died unexpectedly October 1st, 2020, at his home in Chicago, Illinois.
He was born January 23, 1984, in Washington, DC; the son of Susan W. and Alejandro Castellanos.
Alexander graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 2002, graduated with a business degree from the College of Charleston, trained in investment banking analysis at the Swiss Finance Institute, and earned an MBA from Notre Dame's Mendoza School of Business. He served on the Board of the Arts Institute of Chicago and was a volunteer tutor at Chicago's Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. He helped found Purple Strategies, a bi-partisan consulting firm in Alexandria, Virginia. He served as Vice-President of User Experience Research at IPSOS Global Market Research & Public Opinion, where his clients included Google and Facebook.
In addition to his parents, Alexander is survived by his sister, Catherine del Valle Castellanos, his puppy, Archer; and many wonderful friends.
A virtual service of remembrance will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 9th, 2020. Those who wish to remember Alexander in a special way may make gifts in his memory to MercyHome.org or the Art Institute of Chicago.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Memories & Condolences

October 8, 2020
I worked with Alex at IpsosUX (formerly GfK) and he brought so much energy and enthusiasm to work. Some of my favorite memories were when Alex would bring Archer to the office. My sincere sympathies to his family and colleagues at Ipsos. He will be deeply missed.
Amanda Kaleta-Kott
Coworker
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
Alex is woven into most of my childhood memories and such fun memories they were.
My love to Susan, Alex & Catherine today and always
Jennifer Kaufman Walker
Friend
October 8, 2020
Sending my love to all of Alex’s loved ones especially Susan, Alex and Catherine.
Jennifer Kaufman
Friend
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
No words can express how saddened I am at your passing. A great colleague and joy to be around. I’ll always remember our impromptu trip to AT&T park in San Fran to watch the Giants. Blessed to have known a tremendous personality with a ton of energy and enthusiasm. You will be missed by many.
Angelo
Coworker
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. Alex was a funny, bright, caring guy who I really enjoyed getting to know in our ND '16 cohort. I remember sitting next to him as we both scramble to make it on time to class, and then trying to understand each other's viewpoint on whatever it was. We came from different life stages, but he was interested, open and had a thoughtful opinion to share. Such a deep loss for a young man, prayers to all of his family and friends.
Mary Donohue Osman
Friend
October 8, 2020
This breaks my heart. Alex was a smart, creative, funny, kind, and such a bright light and the world is darker without him. My heart aches for the Castellanos and Notre Dame families-- we loved him and will miss him dearly.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

-Mary Kate Driscoll
ND '16

Mary Kate Driscoll
Friend
October 7, 2020
My world is a better place because of Alex. Alex cared so much about each and every person in our MBA class and went out of his way to show it, regardless of seemingly superficial differences. Alex not only made it a priority to connect people and ideas - he thrived on it. I’ll never forget the night Alex, Ania, MY MOM, and I went to Second City. Alex acted like my Wisconsin mom was a celebrity, yelled “Linda!” On Wells St and hugged her. And I’m sure everyone who knew Alex has a cache of similar stories that they’ll always remember. Mr. and Mrs. Castellanos, Cat - I’m so sorry. Thank you for raising such a wonderful friend. Sooner than later, I hope the memory of Alex brings smiles and laughs rather than the tears and grief we’re all experiencing. Sending love to all.
Jillian Alder
Friend
October 7, 2020
Alex once wrote in a paper to me that he had learned that, “ there is a deep connection between the heart and the brain.” I wrote Alex back to tell him how remarkable he was. I know Alex longed to work closely with cohorts of supportive and encouraging people. He found a family at Notre Dame and shared their laughter and their tears. There are no words to express how much this family hurts when such a bright light leaves us. To your family and friends, we celebrate your life and you will be missed. Alex also wrote he had learned as much from his classmates as he had his formal classes. He wrote, “the experience of growing close to new friends, a team, and an entire class will stay with me forever.”
Barbara Singer
Teacher
