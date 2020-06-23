Alfred Kellum

Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred Smith Kellum, 90, of Jacksonville died June 22, 2020, at home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Kellum family cemetery

Survivors include sister, Velma Jean Morton of Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



