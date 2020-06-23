Alfred Kellum
Alfred Smith Kellum, 90, of Jacksonville died June 22, 2020, at home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Kellum family cemetery
Survivors include sister, Velma Jean Morton of Youngstown, Ohio.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
