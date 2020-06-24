Alfred Smith Kellum of Jacksonville went home to be "with the Lord" on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Al was born October 20, 1929, in Onslow County, Jacksonville. He confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in November 2015 and was later baptized in July 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.; the Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Harold Turner and Pastor Bobby Williams officiating. The burial will be held at the Kellum Family Cemetery, 1348 Halltown Road, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the House of Prayer Holiness Church Building Fund, Attn: Mary Waller, Church Secretary, 1109 Chinquapin Chapel Road, Trenton, NC 28585.
Uncle Al "Shorty" spent most of his life as a carpenter and farmer. He enjoyed building, gardening, farming, fishing, hunting, and cooking. Al was instrumental in being a caregiver for his parents, Leon and Della, and his brothers, Ray and Earnest, during their sickness. Al lived the scripture, "Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee." Exodus 20:12 Al had a heart of compassion and selflessness. He was genuine and very generous in his own special, simple way. He loved to take rides to look at the crops or to stop by to see family and friends. He never met a stranger. He had a photographic memory and remembered everything. His mind was sound right up to his passing. His favorite pastimes were fishing and setting out in the sun on a warm, calm day. Al would love to bring up old stories and recollect memories from the past. He enjoyed going to church and listening to the singing and preaching, and walking around to shake hands. Uncle Al loved people especially children and would always ask how your family was doing. He was a man of simplicity and lived a complete, full life. He learned to be content and enjoyed each day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Thomas and Della Mae Kellum; sister Margaret Mae Kellum Morton; brothers Leon Woodrow, Marvin Leo, Frederick Malcom, Earnest Lee, Ray Thomas and James Clifton Kellum. He is survived by his sister, Velma Jean Kellum Morton of Youngstown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will truly be missed by all the families and friends he has connected with over the years as well as community members and local businesses. Thanks to everyone that reached out to help Uncle Al along the way. It meant so much to him. God Bless You All!
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.