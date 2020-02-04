Alfredo Morals Gaitan, 72, of Jacksonville died Feb. 3, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Felicia Rodriguez de Morales of Panama City, Panama; daughters, Maritza Nevel of Burlington, Gladys Husband of Panama City, Panama; sisters, Otilia Hutchinson of Rockfield, Maryland, Carmen Henry, Eneida Dyess, Aura Morales, all of Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020