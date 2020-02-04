Alfredo Gaitan

Alfredo Morals Gaitan, 72, of Jacksonville died Feb. 3, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Felicia Rodriguez de Morales of Panama City, Panama; daughters, Maritza Nevel of Burlington, Gladys Husband of Panama City, Panama; sisters, Otilia Hutchinson of Rockfield, Maryland, Carmen Henry, Eneida Dyess, Aura Morales, all of Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
