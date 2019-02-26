Alice Biondy

OTWAY - Alice Clara Biondy, 83, of Otway died Feb. 22, 2019, at Carteret Health Care.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Otway Christian Church with burial on Sunday at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
Survivors include daughter, Faune Willis of Otway; son, Marius P. Betton of Palm Springs, California; sister, Anna Clark of Macon, Georgia.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
