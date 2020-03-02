Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Cobb. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 View Map Service 11:00 AM Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLOTTE - Alice Marie Gendron Cobb, 96, entered the gates of Heaven and was welcomed by her Savior Jesus Christ on February 28, 2020.

She passed away at Sunrise on Providence in Charlotte after a period of declining health. She was lovingly referred to as "Gramma" or "Gramma Cobb."

Born in Meriden, CT on April 26, 1923; she was a daughter of the late Eldimer Gendron and Eva Charest Gendron. Alice was the baby of the family and was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn de la Chevrotiere and Irene Petrocelli; and brothers, Lawrence, Eldimer, and Robert Gendron.

Alice married Douglas I. Cobb on August 23, 1947 in Meriden, CT at St. Laurent Church. Douglas predeceased her on February 17, 1989. She lovingly referred to him as the "wind beneath my wings."

Alice is survived by two daughters, Alice Cobb Aurillo (Frank) of Swansboro, NC and Joan Cobb Hileman of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, Douglas Hileman (Christie) and J.D. Hileman; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Lylah Hileman all of Charlotte.

Alice loved the Lord and was a mighty prayer warrior. She was comforted by her strong faith that gave her the confidence to know she was going to a better place where she was going to see her Savior face to face.

A service to celebrate Alice's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Harry & Bryant's "Chapel in the Oaks" at 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte.

The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the staff of Sunrise on Providence who provided loving and tender care to Mom. Additionally, to Amy, Patty, and Alicia of Union County Hospice who provided compassionate and gentle care to Mom.

For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the Humane Society of Charlotte

Condolences may be offered online at

