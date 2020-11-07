NEDROW – Allen Johnson Moses, 70, was born in Nedrow, New York on January 7, 1950 and passed away in Jacksonville, NC on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2021 in Nedrow, NY.



Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Minerva Moses and also by Karl, Randy, Marty, Karen Sue, and Tina Moses.



He is survived by his wife, Debbie Moses of Jacksonville, NC; children; Alyssa Crandall of Adams, NY, Nicole Harris of Jacksonville, Janelle Crawford of Richlands, Allen Brandon of Clayton, NY, Meghan Neddo of Watertown NY, Bridgit David of Adams, NY; siblings, Harvey Moses, Gary Moses, Kathy Thomas and Nanette Moses, all of Nedrow, NY; fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Allen was a loving husband of 48 years, and father, Papa, and Great Papa.



Allen was a correctional officer who just celebrated eleven years of retirement. He vacationed in NC so he could enjoy his love of golf. He was a strong beautiful person inside and out; he was a friend to everyone he came across. He always had a witty comeback to put a smile on your face and make you laugh. Allen was a great man who touched many lives and will forever be loved and deeply missed. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.or

