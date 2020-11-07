1/1
Allen Moses
1950 - 2020
NEDROW – Allen Johnson Moses, 70, was born in Nedrow, New York on January 7, 1950 and passed away in Jacksonville, NC on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2021 in Nedrow, NY.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Minerva Moses and also by Karl, Randy, Marty, Karen Sue, and Tina Moses.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Moses of Jacksonville, NC; children; Alyssa Crandall of Adams, NY, Nicole Harris of Jacksonville, Janelle Crawford of Richlands, Allen Brandon of Clayton, NY, Meghan Neddo of Watertown NY, Bridgit David of Adams, NY; siblings, Harvey Moses, Gary Moses, Kathy Thomas and Nanette Moses, all of Nedrow, NY; fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Allen was a loving husband of 48 years, and father, Papa, and Great Papa.

Allen was a correctional officer who just celebrated eleven years of retirement. He vacationed in NC so he could enjoy his love of golf. He was a strong beautiful person inside and out; he was a friend to everyone he came across. He always had a witty comeback to put a smile on your face and make you laugh. Allen was a great man who touched many lives and will forever be loved and deeply missed. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.or

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My thought and prayers are with the family!❤❤
Rosalie Moses
Sister
November 7, 2020
Debbie & family, I am sorry to hear of the passing of your husband, dad & papa.
Candy Gilbert
Candy Gilbert
Friend
November 7, 2020
Condolences to the family. A great man, honest man and a friend. I will miss him. A golfing buddy who I will never forget.
Guthrie Brown
Friend
