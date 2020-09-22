Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen Eugene Randolph, 78, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 21, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCareCenter.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include wife, Mary Randolph of the home; sons, Allen Randolph Jr. of Jacksonville, Tommy Randolph of Wilmington; brothers, Johnny Randolph of Fort Worth, Texas, Sam Randolph of Waco, Texas; and sisters, Mary Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas, Barbara Anderson of Arlington, Texas.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





