Allen Randolph
Allen Eugene Randolph, 78, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 21, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCareCenter.
Services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife, Mary Randolph of the home; sons, Allen Randolph Jr. of Jacksonville, Tommy Randolph of Wilmington; brothers, Johnny Randolph of Fort Worth, Texas, Sam Randolph of Waco, Texas; and sisters, Mary Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas, Barbara Anderson of Arlington, Texas.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
