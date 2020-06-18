Alma Hines

HOLLY RIDGE - Alma P. Hines, 85, of Holly Ridge died June 17, 2020 at New Hanover Regional.
Services will be private. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Hines of Wilmington and Robert Hines of Holly Ridge; and sister, Evangeline Troutman of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.