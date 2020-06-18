Alma Hines
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLLY RIDGE - Alma P. Hines, 85, of Holly Ridge died June 17, 2020 at New Hanover Regional.
Services will be private. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Hines of Wilmington and Robert Hines of Holly Ridge; and sister, Evangeline Troutman of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
(910) 329-1633
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved