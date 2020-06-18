Alma Hines

Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLLY RIDGE - Alma P. Hines, 85, of Holly Ridge died June 17, 2020 at New Hanover Regional.

Services will be private. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Hines of Wilmington and Robert Hines of Holly Ridge; and sister, Evangeline Troutman of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.



