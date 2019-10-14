Alma Peacock

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Obituary
WILMINGTON, NC - Alma Marie Sabiston Peacock, 90, of Wilmington, passed away Monday morning Oct. 14, 2019.
Services will be private per family request.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Louis Peacock; brother, Dr. David C. Sabiston Jr.; and her parents, Dave Sr. and Marie Sabiston.
She is survived by her daughters, Anna Peacock Bettendorf (husband Jim) of Wilmington, and Mary Peacock Harward (husband Tim) of California; grandchildren, Justin, Marianna, Stephen, Thomas, and Christina; and great-grandchildren, Aurora, Ausley, Cillian, Rand, Annalise, and William.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
