CHARLOTTE - Alrich Robinson Sr., 80, of Charlotte died Aug. 7, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Evening View Missionary Baptist Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Robinson family cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Victoria Houston of Waterbury, Connecticut, Terrie Moore of Chino, California, Melissa Robinson; sons, Alrich Robinson Jr., Bradley Robinson, all of Jacksonville, Garry Robinson of Denver, Christopher Robinson of Raleigh; brother, Oscar Bruce Robinson; and sister, Bernice Williams, both of Baltimore.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home.
