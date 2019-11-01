BEULAVILLE - Alsy Louis Freeman, 81, of Beulaville died Oct. 31, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Pauline Freeman of Beulaville; daughter, Beverly Grady; sisters, Linda Smith, Jessie Lee; and brothers, Dallas Freeman, Lloyd Freeman, all of Deep Run, Vernon Freeman of Kinston.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019