Swansboro - Alton Wayne Hellams, Jr., 75, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Pruitt Trent in New Bern. He was born September 21, 1944 in New Orleans, LA son of the late, Alton Wayne Hellams, Sr. and Myrtle Outley Hellams.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Seaside Memorial Park with Dr. Larry Harper officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia Milton Hellams of the home; daughters, Natalie Odum (Jeff) of Hubert and Ali Young (Gerry) of Summerville, SC; son, Dave Cline (Becky) of Monroeville, OH; grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Tyler Smith, and Isabella Young.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to at StJude.org or to the First Baptist Church Swansboro, Building Fund, 614 W. Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020