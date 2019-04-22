Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Rochelle. View Sign

Alvin Percy Rochelle, beloved Husband, Father, and Papa, entered into rest and into his heavenly home in the arms of Jesus on April 19, 2019.

Alvin was born December 19, 1943 and raised in Verona, North Carolina. He attended Dixon High School and graduated 1962 and soon married his high school sweetheart Connie Sue Parker Rochelle in 1963. He was proud to have served his Country in the Vietnam War in the Army from 1966 to 1968, and retired from Civil Services Base Motor transport in 2000. After 30 years, he and Connie were then able to enjoy many years of traveling in their RV with family and friends. Alvin was a member of Folkstone Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, and always eager and willing to volunteer for the needs of his church. Alvin had a great passion for cars, more so, old classics and race cars, but his greatest love was for his family; especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Thelma Sanders Rochelle and Father Marvin Percy (M.P.) Rochelle. Survived by his loving and faithful wife of 55 years, Connie Parker Rochelle, Daughter Andrea Rochelle Sidbury (Rex), Son Stuart Dwayne Rochelle (Nicole), Grandchildren Alexis Mary Rochelle (Fiance Dillon Myers), Parker Taner Rochelle, Faith Nicole Rochelle, Carson Nash Sidbury. Sister Faye Rochelle, Uncle Elwood Sanders, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at Folkstone Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Turkey Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.

Jonesfh.org. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home

