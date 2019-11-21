Alvin Taylor

NORTH RIVER - Alvin ""Bluff"" Taylor Jr., 65, of North River died Nov. 19, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church, Beaufort with entombment following at Murrell family cemetery.
Survivors include stepmother, Margaret Marie Crooms; brothers, James Monroe Murrell, Charlie Crooms, all of North River, McClure McArthur Crooms of Winnabow; and sisters, Carol Lockett, Helena Murry, Judy Murray Reels, all of Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
