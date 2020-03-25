Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Trott. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary



Born on July 29, 1926, Alton lived a long, full life on the family farm until recent years. He was a life-long farmer and supported his family farming business for many years. Alton was a long time member of Kellum Baptist Church and served as an honorary deacon. Nothing brought more joy than to be in church on Sunday mornings and to serve as an usher taking up the offering. Alton always offered a handshake and a smile that came from his heart. He deeply loved family time together.

Alton is survived by his nieces and nephews: Glenda White, D. L. Trott Jr. (Pat), Ray Trott (Wendy), all of Maysville, and Chris Seay (Mark) of Columbia, SC. He loved his great-nieces and great-nephews, all 17 of them!

Alton is predeceased by his father and mother, Duffy S. and Annie Trott; his brother and sister-in-law, Duffy L. and Marie Trott; his sister and brother-in-law, Leonard and Belle Gould; and his nephew, Donnie White.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kellum Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Kellum Loop Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546. A private burial service, officiated by Rev. David Adams, will be held at the Trott Family Cemetery on March 28, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookstone Nursing Home for their love and care for Alton during the last years of his life.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

