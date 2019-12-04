RICHLANDS - Alvis Horne, 88, of Richlands died Dec. 3, 2019, at home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville with interment at Whaley family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include daughters, Hazel Diane Horne, Betsy Karen Mitchell, both of Richlands,Lisa Long of Beulaville; sons, Cristopher Lynn Horne of Holly Ridge, Greg Eldred, Michael Eldred, Timmy Barbee Horne, all of Richlands; sister, Iris Pittman; and brothers, Alton Horne, Charles Horne, James Horne, Jimmy Horne, Ranzer Horne, William Horne.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019