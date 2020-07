Or Copy this URL to Share

Amanda Rae Ridley, 39, of Jacksonville died July 14, 2020, at her home.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. July 25 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Survivors include daughter, Cierra Ridley of Jacksonville; father, Earl Leon Mahan and wife Linda of Cleveland, Virginia; and sisters, Alice Camille Tarver, Lisa McMullen. both of Jacksonville.

