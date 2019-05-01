SNEADS FERRY - Amelia T. Jones, 84, of Sneads Ferry died April 27, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Valley Church of God, Wilmington.
Survivors include husband, Floyd D. Jones Sr.; and children, Gregory Jones, Floyd Jones Jr., both of Jacksonville, Terry Coleman of Camden, Delaware, Sheila Cannon Santos of Leland, Eunice Amelia Dingle of Germantown, Maryland.
Visitation will be one hour before the service. Second visitation held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jenkins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Sneads Ferry with interment following at Interfaith Community Cemetery.
Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home, Wilmington.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2019