JACKSONVILLE – Amelia Cuevas Rivera, 88, died on February 27, 2019, at her residence in Jacksonville, NC.
A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC.
Amelia is survived by seven children, Luis Collado of Puerta Rico, Osvaldo Collado of Puerta Rico, Nellie Rivera, Rafael Rivera Jr., Haydee, White, Richard Rivera, all of Jacksonville, NC, and Emily Castro of Buffalo, NY; 28 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Amelia was born in Mayaguez, Puerta Rico. Amelia lived a good life. She was adorable and adored all her friends. Amelia was a very good wife and mother. Amelia also loved to crochet. She loved her dog Chargy.
