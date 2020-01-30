RICHLANDS - America Hamilton, 62, of Richlands died Jan. 29, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville.
Survivors include husband, William G. Hamilton of the home; parents, Dimas Martinez and Felipa Delgado Martinez of Richlands; daughters, Amy Rodriguez and Jennifer Ann Hamilton both of Richlands; sisters, Lucy Diaz of Georgia, Jeanette Jones of Richlands, Linette Torres of Richlands, and Frances Clark of Richlands; and brother, Santos Rosa of Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020