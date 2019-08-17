Amos L. Jordan, 80, of Jacksonville died Aug. 14, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Aug. 21 at St. Paul Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, Richlands with interment to follow at Hines family cemetery.
Survivors include children, Linda Parker of Jacksonville, Amos Jordan Jr. of Raleigh, Latell Jordan of New York; siblings, Blonney Jordan, William Jordan, Betty Jordan, Patricia Irving, all of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
