TEACHEY - Andre Lamont Rufus, 45, of Teachey died July 24, 2019, at home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at Duplin Memorial Garden, Teachey.
Survivors include sons, Andre Nichols, Elijah Nichols,both of Teachey, Tylek Wright of New York; daughters, Kamoni Nichols of Teachey, Tania Wright of New York, Britnay McClaughin of Baltimore; brother, James Rufus; and sisters, Sarah Harcum, Ernestine Rufus, Jacqueline Rufus, all of Brooklyn, New York, Geralyn Rufus of Jonesboro, Georgia.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
