JACKSONVILLE - Andrea Dawn Thurmond, 36, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her home.
|
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel.
Mrs. Thurmond is survived by husband, Beau Thurmond of Newnan, GA; two children, Joseph and Autumn Thurmond, of Newnan, GA; her mother, Cathy Johnson of Jacksonville; one sister, Aleisha Young of Jacksonville; an aunt, Kim Barnes of Jacksonville; niece, Sierra Novak and her husband, Ray and their daughter, Jade; niece, Savannah Young; and nephew, Drake Young, all of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019