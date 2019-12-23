Andrew Lee Thompson, 87, of Jacksonville died Dec. 19, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Facility.
Funeral will be held at noon on Friday at Evening View Missionary Baptist Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Linda Smith-Dudley, Sylvia Vines, both of Jacksonville; and brother, Willie Rucker.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019