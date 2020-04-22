Angela Grace Jarman Suggs, 65, of Holly Ridge, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Suggs; three sons, Ben Suggs, Barry Suggs, Johnny Suggs; brother, Edmund Russell Jarman II, all of Holly Ridge; a sister, Diane Batts of Surf City; and three grandchildren, Charlee Grace Suggs, Isabella Grace Suggs, and Austin Suggs.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020