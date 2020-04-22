Angela Suggs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Suggs.
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angela Grace Jarman Suggs, 65, of Holly Ridge, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Suggs; three sons, Ben Suggs, Barry Suggs, Johnny Suggs; brother, Edmund Russell Jarman II, all of Holly Ridge; a sister, Diane Batts of Surf City; and three grandchildren, Charlee Grace Suggs, Isabella Grace Suggs, and Austin Suggs.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.