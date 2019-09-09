Retired Msgt. Angelo Campano, 77, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Angelo was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on October 7, 1941, to James and Alice Campano. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps for 21 years. He was a Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Angelo married Rosemary Hagen on November 21,1964, and was happily married to her for 55 years. Angelo was known for his love of cars, cooking, collecting coins, cracking a good joke and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Campano of the home; son, James Campano, his wife, Mirella of Hubert; daughter, Kelly Campano of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Anthony Campano, Brittany Campano and her (fiancé, Wes Hamilton), Alissa Campano; great-grandson, Cayden; four-legged grandbabies, Brody and Jojo; brother-in-law/sister-in-law, Rosewell and Darlene Moody; our Connecticut family and his extended family for over 40 years, the Brennans.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The Campano family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home and other times at the home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019