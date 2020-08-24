1/
Ann Cole
Carol Ann Walton Cole, 75, of Jacksonville, died Aug. 22, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kellum Baptist Church with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Tommy Cole of the home; sons, Eddie Cole Anthony Cole, both of Jacksonville; sister, Nancy Bell of Charlotte; and brother, Jimmy Walton of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
