Carol Ann Walton Cole, 75, of Jacksonville, died Aug. 22, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kellum Baptist Church with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, Tommy Cole of the home; sons, Eddie Cole Anthony Cole, both of Jacksonville; sister, Nancy Bell of Charlotte; and brother, Jimmy Walton of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.





