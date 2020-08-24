1/1
Ann Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Smith Jones, 75, of Maysville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Ann was a loving woman with a huge heart for the Lord, her family and Grants Creek Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. This is where she raised her children and also nurtured many others through serving in the Nursery. She was a kind, compassionate, and generous wife, mother, grandmother and was referred to by many others as "Nana." Ann loved people and also served her community for many years as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service.
She was a beautiful person, inside and out who enjoyed gardening, cooking and sharing her life with those around her. Her door and table were always open to those who entered. Although she will be greatly missed, her legacy will live on through her greatest joy: her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Graham Jones III and wife, Lori of Maysville; daughters, Beth Bailey and husband, Chris of Maysville and Jennifer Jones of Maysville; brother, Charles Smith Jr. of Maysville; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Josh and Jessica Jones and Caitlyn Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, C.G. Jones Jr.
A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th at Grants Creek Baptist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church.
Private Graveside Interment will be held at the Jones Family Farm Cemetery.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved