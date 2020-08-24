Ann Smith Jones, 75, of Maysville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Ann was a loving woman with a huge heart for the Lord, her family and Grants Creek Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. This is where she raised her children and also nurtured many others through serving in the Nursery. She was a kind, compassionate, and generous wife, mother, grandmother and was referred to by many others as "Nana." Ann loved people and also served her community for many years as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service.

She was a beautiful person, inside and out who enjoyed gardening, cooking and sharing her life with those around her. Her door and table were always open to those who entered. Although she will be greatly missed, her legacy will live on through her greatest joy: her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Graham Jones III and wife, Lori of Maysville; daughters, Beth Bailey and husband, Chris of Maysville and Jennifer Jones of Maysville; brother, Charles Smith Jr. of Maysville; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Josh and Jessica Jones and Caitlyn Bailey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, C.G. Jones Jr.

A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th at Grants Creek Baptist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Private Graveside Interment will be held at the Jones Family Farm Cemetery.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.





