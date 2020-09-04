1/
Anna Manoski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacksonville, NC - Anna Kolesar Manoski, 86, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 3, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCareCenter in Wilmington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Manoski; parents, Michael and Eva Kolesar; brothers, William Bullek, Samuel Bullek, Leo Bullek, Daniel Bullek, John Kolesar, Earl Kolesar, Michael Kolesar Jr.; and sister, Mary Kolesar.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele Marie Ellison Whitehurst and husband Rex of Jacksonville; son, Thomas Manoski Jr. and wife Barbara of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Evelyn Felizzi of New Jersey; grandchildren, Ashley Gutshow and husband Matt, Amanda Mullaney and husband Gary, Alaina Casebolt and husband Brandon, Caitlin Michalove and husband Clint, and Shaina Powell and husband Brandon; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCareCenter in Wilmington.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved