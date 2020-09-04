Anna Manoski

Jacksonville, NC - Anna Kolesar Manoski, 86, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 3, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCareCenter in Wilmington.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Manoski; parents, Michael and Eva Kolesar; brothers, William Bullek, Samuel Bullek, Leo Bullek, Daniel Bullek, John Kolesar, Earl Kolesar, Michael Kolesar Jr.; and sister, Mary Kolesar.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele Marie Ellison Whitehurst and husband Rex of Jacksonville; son, Thomas Manoski Jr. and wife Barbara of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Evelyn Felizzi of New Jersey; grandchildren, Ashley Gutshow and husband Matt, Amanda Mullaney and husband Gary, Alaina Casebolt and husband Brandon, Caitlin Michalove and husband Clint, and Shaina Powell and husband Brandon; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCareCenter in Wilmington.
