Swansboro - Anna Lee Fulk Myers, 80, of Swansboro died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Saleeby and Rev. Samuel Best officiating.
Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her husband, Melburn Myers; and her parents, Ramie and Agnes Fulk.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her daughter, Deborah Eason and her husband Jeff of Hubert; two grandchildren, Mandy Tate and her husband Ken of Jacksonville and Geoffery Eason and his wife, Amanda of Quantico, VA; three great-grandchildren, Persephone Tate, Katalina Tate and Elizabeth Eason; four sisters, Dianne Beck, Salley Essick, Ineida Pratt and Alleen Marshall; and three brothers, Barry Fulk, Ed Fulk and Leo Fulk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1300 Hwy 58, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019