Memorial service 12:00 PM Ephesus Baptist Church Dunnsville , VA

Anna Saunders Truesdell departed her Earthly life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with her family by her side after a valiant battle with cancer.

Anna was born in Leesburg, Virginia; to Robert Bruce Saunders Sr. and Helen Alvernon Beales Saunders. She was the widow of Ralph Ephraim Truedell III. Anna was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Dunnsville and a retired Pricing Specialist with Lowe's Hardware and Home.

Anna is survived by her daughters, Linda Harding (Gary) and Shelby Brooks (Dean); her son, Garland Pittman (Kim); her beloved grandchildren, Wayne Harding, David Pittman, Sam Pittman, Caitlyn Pittman and Randy Brooks; her darling great-grandchildren, Morgan Harding, Ava Harding, Jaxson Pittman, Oliver Pittman and Carter Pittman; her sisters, Betty Ruby, Dorothy Atkinson and Patricia Dunn; and 14 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sisters, Mary Ellen and Joanne Truesdell; her brother, Robert Bruce Saunders Jr., her sister-in-law, Iris Saunders; and her brothers-in-law, John Wood and Herman Ruby.

Anna loved her family immensely and her God the most! She considered herself to be incredibly blessed in every way in this life but looked forward to her coming time with Jesus.

She loved to paint, quilt, craft and create beautiful pieces for all of her family. She dedicated her life to loving and serving her family, whom all loved her very much.

A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be held at noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Ephesus Baptist Church in Dunnsville with the Reverend Larry Schools officiating. Following the memorial will be a tribute to Anna on the Chesapeake Bay that she so dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor your fondest memories of Anna by making a donation in her name to Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1109, Dunnsville, VA 22454.

Arrangements by Welch Funeral Home, Warsaw, Virginia

